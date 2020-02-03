Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Super Bowl Trailer Is How Every James Bond Film Should Be

One of the most awaited 2020 Hollywood movies line ups is No Time To Die. Fans will see Daniel Craig as James Bond in the film. Along with Daniel, fans will also see new entrants into the Bond franchise with Rami Malek as the Bond villain Safin along with Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

According to the official synopsis of No Time To Die, Bond, who had left active service and is stationed in Jamaica is pulled back up for duty when he gets a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Fans are more amped up with a new Game Day Spot as No Time To Die was unveiled during Super Bowl 2020. The trailer gave a bold promise of how Bond will 'change everything' for the franchise.

Fans get to see James Bond, in action, using his Aston Martin as a weapon, flying a fighter jet with Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and performing death-defying stunts. His big obstacle is Safin, who manages to surprise the British spy at a moment's notice and steals the show in the process. It's the look of nervousness on Bond's face towards the end of the trailer that truly tells us why Bond 25 will indeed change everything.

Just eight weeks to go… #NoTimeToDie, the 25th James Bond adventure, opens on April 2 in the UK. pic.twitter.com/FxIS0yPM4V — James Bond (@007) February 2, 2020

Watching the trailer, fans could not keep calm. They instantly started tweeting their views about the trailer on Twitter. Fans are happy watching the trailer and can’t wait for the film to release. Here are some fan reactions to the trailer.

And my birthday is on 24th of April. It's going to be my nicest present ! — omany24 (@omany2440) February 2, 2020

I've already scheduled to take the day off work. 👍 — DrawnOutDad (@DrawnOutDad) February 2, 2020

Image courtesy: James Bond Twitter

