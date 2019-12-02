'No Time To Die' Teaser Out; Fans Eagerly Wait For The Trailer

The next James Bond movie is here. After the release of Spectre, the contract the franchise had made with Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. expired and there was radio silence regarding the whereabouts of Bond. But the franchise is back with its 25th installment of James Bond, and after all the discussion on the internet regarding who the next Bond will be, the studio has decided to cast the fan-favourite actor Daniel Craig in the lead role. Recently, the teaser of the movie was released. Read more to know about the whole story.

READ | Daniel Craig Confirms 'No Time To Die' As His Last James Bond Film

James Bond is back

The teaser for the upcoming James Bond movie has been released and it has paved the way for the official trailer of the movie. The movie teaser was released on December 1, 2019, and can be found on the official Facebook page of the film and YouTube. The teaser states the name of this 25th installment, and it will be called No Time to Die. The trailer featured several adrenaline-pumping scenes, and Daniel Craig pulling off several risky stunts. The teaser also announced the release date of the trailer, and it is said to be released on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

READ | James Bond: All You Need To Know About The Film 'No Time To Die'

No Time to Die will feature Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent James Bond. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux will be seen reprising their roles from the previous Bond movies. It has been said that Rami Malek will play the role of the antagonist in the upcoming movie. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga with a massive budget of $250 million. The movie will release on April 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom, and will be released in the United States on April 8, 2020. Here is the teaser of the movie:

READ | Lashana Lynch Replies On Woman 007 Rumour Backlash In 'No Time To Die

READ | James Bond: Here Are The Top 5 Actors From The Franchise Who Made The Role Iconic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.