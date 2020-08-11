Noah Centineo Goes Shirtless As He Shows Off His Upcoming 'He-Man' Physique; See Here

Noah Centineo is known for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I Loved Before. The rising star is all set to star in the highly-anticipated Masters of the Universe reboot. He will be playing the role of He-Man in the movie. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and showed off his ripped physique as he prepares for his role. Here is a look at Noah Centineo’s Instagram post.

Noah Centineo poses shirtless

The 24-year-old actor is currently training to play the iconic role of He-Man in the upcoming reboot of Masters of the Universe. He took to his Instagram handle and showed off his muscles in a series of shirtless pictures. He flaunted his perfectly toned abs in the two pictures that he shared on his Instagram.

The actor has been working hard to build muscle for his role of He-Man in the Masters of the Universe remake and these pictures have shown the results of his hard work. Noah Centineo also posted a cheeky caption for the post. Noah Centineo’s Instagram post’s caption read as, “The question is.. should I start training again?”. Here is a look at Noah Centineo’s Instagram post.

Noah Centineo's Instagram

Noah Centineo on playing He-Man in upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot

Noah Centineo had opened up about his role in Masters of the Universe reboot to MTV News last year. Talking about being cast as He-Man, he had shared that it is a really big responsibility. He had also shared that he is preparing for the role and has been busy practising the character’s ‘I have the power!’ battle cry.

As per a report by Cinema Blend, Noah Centineo will also be seen in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. He is expected to play the role of Atom Smasher in the upcoming movie. There has not been many details about the movie or Noah Centineo’s role but looking at the character and Dwayne Johnson, Noah's shredded avatar looks suitable for his upcoming movies.

Noah Centineo in To All The Boys I Loved Before

Noah Centineo became a global sensation with his role of a high schooler named Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s rom-com To All The Boys I Loved Before. The Netflix original movie garnered him praises from all over the world. The success of the movie led to a recently released sequel and the third movie is also in the works.

