Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Share Virtual Kiss During The Table Read Of Their Movie

Hollywood actor Noah Centineo and his To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-star Lana Condor were seen reuniting virtually for the table read of their film. Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have worked together in three films, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You and the third part of the film which has not been released yet. In the virtual table read the actors were seen sharing a sweet virtual kiss as well.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before table read

In one of the scenes, Noah and Lana read out the dialogues from To All The Boys I've Loved Before. In the scene, Noah’s character Peter Kavinsky is on his first date with Lana’s character Lara Jean Covey. As their characters share an adorable moment, Noah Centineo had to kiss Lana Condor’s hand. The actor affectionately extended her hand as Noah pretended to hold it and kiss her hand. The interaction between the pair has left their fans swooning over their impeccable chemistry.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor reunited for the table read in order to raise funds for the Black Live Matter movement. It has been reported that the pair would read out some of the fan favourite scenes from their movie as well as shared an exclusive sneak peek into their upcoming film. The actors had promised to read a scene from the third installation of To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor read one of the scenes from their upcoming movie for their fans. In the scene, Peter Kavinsky is seen asking Lana Jean Covey on a prom date. The scene also highlights Lana’s hesitation indicating that things might not be so smooth sailing between the couple in the third part of the film.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is a coming-of-age movie which is based on a novel written by author Jenny Han. The movie is directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. It revolves around the life of a teenager who writes five love letters to the boys she likes but never ends them. The letters get out and create havoc in her love life.

