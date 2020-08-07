Hailey Baldwin Reveals How She Spends Time With Husband Justin Bieber; Read More

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber are one of the most adorable couples of the entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot two years ago and will be celebrating their second anniversary next month. Even after two years, the couple still seems to be in their honeymoon phase.

During the current quarantine and pandemic situation around the world, the couple seems to have gotten closer than ever as they are often seen going out on road trips to visit their friends and also enjoying a short picnic by the park. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been doing a lot of activities together in the past few weeks. Recently, Hailey Baldwin Bieber opened up about her quarantine period with husband Justin Bieber. Here is what she had to say about it.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber on their time together in quarantine

During a virtual panel session for PaleyFest LA, the adorable couple spoke about their time together in quarantine. Talking about it, Hailey Baldwin exclaimed that they did not make any babies so that is one thing out of the equation as Justin added that they are still pretty newly married. She further mentioned that they will celebrate two years this September and they both are just enjoying their time together.

Justin Bieber also mentioned that they are getting to know each other deeper during this quarantine. The couple has not just stayed home during this time, Justin Bieber shared that they have been going out on road trips and using this time to strengthen their bond. Hailey concluded by mentioning that there are just two of them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's road trip

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video clip with wife Hailey Baldwin. The video is from one of their road trips where the couple is on a drive in their Lamborghini. The couple jammed to DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar playing in the background.

In the video, Hailey Baldwin is wearing a black top while flaunting her chunky 'Bieber' necklace. She had her blonde hair tied in a messy bun. Justin Bieber also kept his look at casual best as he opted for a simple grey hoodie from his fashion line 'Drew'. He captioned the video by tagging DJ Khaled and Drake as the couple played their new track while enjoying their ride. Here is a look at the video shared by Justin Bieber.

