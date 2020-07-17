Noah Centineo Cast As Atom Samsher In Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam'

Peter Kavinsky-fame Noah Centineo is all set to enter the DC Comics world. Noah has joined the cast Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam. The teenage heartthrob will reportedly play the role of Atom Smasher. DC has not revealed any other details about Centineo’s character yet to maintain the mystery around his role.

Noah Centineo won hearts around the globe when he starred as a high schooler named Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The Netflix film catapulted him to success and widespread fame on social media. The success of the first film has led to a recently released sequel and a third film in the pipeline.

Now, Noah Centineo is all set to show his acting chops in a DC film. The Netflix star has joined DC’s Black Adam cast. According to a media portal’s report, Noah Centineo has been cast as Atom Smasher in the film. Smasher is a DC character who can manipulate his molecular structure to control and change his size and strength. Noah Centineo's new DC character has previously been explored in one of the episodes of CW’s The Flash.

Along with Noah Centineo, actor Dwayne Johnson will be playing the lead role has Black Adam himself. This new DC film focuses on Black Adam as the famous villain turned anti-hero. Throughout the years, the DC character has evolved and showed more complexities in his behaviour. This helped him rise as a prominent anti-hero. Black Adam’s origin is from the Middle Eastern kingdom of Kahndaq and he has obtained his supernatural powers from nature.

This will be the first time both Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo will take up superhero roles in their filmography. Dwayne Johnson is collaborating with director Jaume Collet-Serra for the second time for Black Adam after their first film Jungle Cruise. Just like many other film productions, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has affected the schedule of Black Adam. Hence the new shooting schedule of the film is still unclear.

