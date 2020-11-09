Norm Crosby's Death: Netizens Mourn Loss Of 'King Of Malatropes'

American comedian Norm Crosby passed away on Saturday. He was 93 years old. Crosby was known as the deadpan mangler of the English language. He thrived during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s as a television, nightclub and casino comedian. According to a report by Associated Press Television News, Norm Crosby’s daughter in law Maggie Crosby shared the unfortunate news with The New York Times.

The comic died Saturday of heart failure in Los Angeles. Magie Crosby said that the 93-year-old comedian left for heavenly abode on Saturday because of a heart failure in Los Angeles. As soon as the news of Norm Crosby’s death started spreading, people from all over the world mourned the loss of the veteran comedian. Here is a look at how Twitter mourned the loss of Norm Crosby.

Twitter mourns Norm Crosby's death

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried took to his official Twitter handle and shared his condolences on Norm Crosby’s death. Norm Crosby was known for his comical use of words. Gilbert Gottfried, in his tweet, wrote, “Comic great Norm Crosby, King of the Malapropism, or as he would have said, MARSHMALLOW PRISON, used to be on TV all the time. So many happy MAMORIES. I will fondly DISMEMBER him. RIP Norm Crosby” Several users tweeted and mourned the loss of comedian in his unique style by using wrong words. A lot of fans thanked him for making them laugh over the years while others remembered some of his best qualities. One user also mentioned that he was funny until the end. Here is a look at some of the tributes shared by netizens on Norm Crosby’s death.

Comic great Norm Crosby, King of the Malapropism, or as he would have said, MARSHMALLOW PRISON, used to be on TV all the time. So many happy MAMORIES. I will fondly DISMEMBER him. RIP Norm Crosby pic.twitter.com/ElhYPfq28q — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) November 8, 2020

#RIP #NormCrosby My symphony to his family. (Wrong word used intentionally in honor of Norm) pic.twitter.com/LlcZuxg5U6 — Gino Salomone (@Moviegino) November 8, 2020

RIP Norm Crosby. Comedian and master of the malapropism. He was so good at it you really believed he spoke that way. — Catherine Fischer (@cathfisch) November 9, 2020

Comedian Norm Crosby passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Here is an ad for him appearing at Mister Kelly’s. From The Chicago Tribune October 31, 1969. R.I.P. #NormCrosby pic.twitter.com/jRs1WjyjZN — Pete Kastanes (@PeteKastanes) November 8, 2020

Rest In Peace Norm Crosby 😢 — Lil Tunez - King of The Jungle 🦁🖤 (@DaLilTunez) November 8, 2020

R.I.P. Norm Crosby (1927-2020). He was an American comedian born in Boston, Massachusetts. He was often referred to as "The Master of Malaprop". He first appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in December 1964. So long, Norm. #RIP pic.twitter.com/yJ6vCvv3LR — 🍗🍗 *Gobble, gobble!* BH Turkey 🍗🍗 (@BradHound) November 9, 2020

Saddened by the loss of NORM CROSBY AN ORIGINAL - Such a sweet man - RIP my friend the king of Malapropism!! Condolences to Family — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) November 8, 2020

During the initial days of his career, Norm Crosby realised that he needed to differentiate himself from the rest of the comedians who were achieving success on TV shows. In a 1989 interview, Norm Crosby revealed that he was looking for fresh ideas and he kept on hearing people misuse words. That is when he started to use them in his acts. Norm Crosby was known as the king of malatropes. He is survived by his wife and Joan Crane Foley and two kids.

