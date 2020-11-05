Michael J Fox Reveals He Suffers From Parkinson's Disease, Talks About His Struggles

Michael J Fox is one of the most celebrated stars of the 1980s and 1990s. Over the years, he has given several memorable characters to the viewers. The popular actor recently opened up about his Parkinson’s disease and how it is affecting his ability to act. Here is what Michael J Fox had to say about his Parkinson’s disease.

Michael J Fox on his Parkinson's disease

In an interview with People magazine, Michael J Fox revealed his struggles with the Parkinson’s disease. He had first announced that he had Parkinson’s in 1998. The Back To The Future star revealed that Parkinson’s disease is starting to infringe his acting abilities. During the interview, Michael J Fox shared that his short term memory is shot. He further added that he always had a real proficiency for memorization and lines. Over the last couple of jobs that he did, he struggled to do both of them as they were really word-heavy parts.

Parkinson’s disease is a long term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. In the interview, Michael J Fox shared that the disease is now taking a toll on him beyond the obvious symptoms like tremors and rigidity. The report also mentioned that he is now practising shouting tongue twisters to improve his projection and diction.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Love & Anarchy' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Also Read | Where Was 'The Undoing' Filmed? Details About Shooting Locations Of Miniseries

Does Michael J Fox play guitar?

In the interview, Michael J Fox shared that his guitar playing now is not good. He also mentioned that he sketching skills have taken a toll too and despite his dancing skills were not so good from the start, the Parkinson’ disease has made acting a tough job too. He is now down to writing and he really enjoys it, added the actor.

Also Read | 'Arrow' Ending Explained: Here Is What Happens At The End Of 'Arrow'

Also Read | Kanye West All Set To Feature As Guest On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Post US Election

Michael J Fox's spinal surgery

In 2018, Michael J Fox had to undergo spinal surgery. A noncancerous tumour in his spine was growing rapidly which left him with lots of pain throughout his body. The actor had to begin a four-month-long process post-surgery in which he had to learn how to walk again. Shortly after his surgery, he had a bad fall which he calls as the darkest moment of his life. During the time of his healing, Michael J Fox understood what optimism is really.

Image Credits: Michael J Fox Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.