What Time Does El Presidente Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

In the last few months, Amazon Prime Video has kept its audience entertained through its wide variety of content. During the lockdown, Amazon Prime Video has released several shows and movies for the viewers. The OTT platform is now all set to release a new web series titled El Presidente. The crime drama released on June 5, 2020, in the Spanish language and became a huge hit all over the world. Since then, the viewers have been waiting for a version with English audio and have been wondering about the El Presidente release date 2020 and El Presidente release time. For all the people who are curious to know what time does El Presidente release on Amazon Prime Video, here is everything you need to know about it.

El Presidente release date 2020

El Presidente release date 2020 in the Spanish language was June 5, 2020. The English audio version of the show will be dropping on November 6, 2020. Viewers from all over the world can watch El Presidente on Amazon Prime Video from this Friday.

What time does El Presidente release on Amazon Prime Video

El Presidente release time is expected to be at 12 AM PT on November 6, 2020. The show will likely be released at 12 AM PT like other shows on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers of Amazon Prime Video in India can stream the web series from 1.30 PM on Friday. According to Eastern Time, the show will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 6, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, El Presidente will be available to watch from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the show from 8 AM on Friday.

El Presidente

El Presidente is a crime drama web series that is helmed by Armando Bó, Gabriel Díaz, Natalia Beristain. The plot of the series revolves around the 2015 FIFA corruption case and will be following the events in the life of the former president of ANFP, Sergio Jadue. Andrés Parra plays the lead role in the series. The web series consists of eight episodes of around an hour. The official plot synopsis of El Presidente series reads as, “Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association. Drunk with power, he becomes the protégé of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, as well as the FBI’s key to undoing the largest corruption scheme in the world of soccer.” Here is a look at the El Presidente trailer.

Image Credits: Andres Parra Instagram

