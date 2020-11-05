What Time Does Ferro Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

During the lockdown, Amazon Prime Video has managed to keep all its subscribers entertained. Over the past few months, Amazon Prime Video released several movies and web shows that became a huge hit. The OTT platform is all set to grace its viewers with a new docuseries titled Ferro. The story will give an insight into the life of Italian singer Tiziano Ferro. As the Ferro release date 2020 is coming close, the excitement of the viewers is increasing every day. Many fans have been curious to know about what time does Ferro release on Amazon Prime Video. For all the people who are wondering about the Ferro release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ferro release date 2020

The docuseries Ferro is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2020. This means that Ferro is all set to drop on the OTT platform this Friday. Viewers from all over the world can tune into Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow and watch the first season of Ferro series on the platform.

What time does Ferro release on Amazon Prime video?

Ferro release time on Amazon Prime video is expected to be at 12 AM PT. Subscribers of Amazon Prime Video in India can stream the documentary from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, the documentary will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 6, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, the docuseries will be available to watch from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the documentary series from 8 AM on Friday.

About Ferro

Ferro is an upcoming documentary series that will follow the story of contemporary Italian singer Tiziano Ferro. From the looks of the Ferro series on Amazon Prime video, Ferro will be showing the unseen side of his life. The official synopsis on Amazon Prime Video about Ferro series reads as, “Tiziano Ferro has never loved hiding from others, and now, after turning 40, he is ready to show everyone a new important chapter of his life. A journey that will pass through cities that are most important for him: Milan, Los Angeles and Latina. Ferro is the original and open-hearted story of one of the most famous Italian singers in the world.” The Italian docuseries is helmed by Beppe Tufarulo and stars Tiziano Ferro, Victor Allen and Fabrizio Giannini in key roles.

Image Credits: Tiziano Ferro Instagram

