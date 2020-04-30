'Now You See Me 3' In The Pipeline | All You Need To Know About The Heist Thriller

In the year 2013, the movie Now You See Me released and the cast of the movie included Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. The story about four street magicians was loved by fans. And after the success of the first part, the makers of the film released the second part, Now You See Me 2, in 2016. It's been 4 years since fans have been waiting for the next sequel and as per news portals, it is confirmed that the team will come up with the next sequel soon.

Information on the upcoming movie Now You See Me 3

As per reports, Lionsgate has hired Eric Singer to write the heist thriller Now You See Me 3. Nathan Kahane said in an interview that Eric has been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms. He also added that Eric came to him with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with key returning cast and new characters.

Nathan Kahane also added that the Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. The magicians in the movie cannot keep doing the same tricks and illusions. Therefore this time, Eric Singer and his team have planned something special for Now You See Me 3.

The upcoming movie Now You See Me 3 will be directed by Jon M. Chu and bankrolled by Ed Solomon. Reportedly, Alex Kurtzman, who has worked on the previous two sequels, is set to return for the upcoming sequel Now You See Me 3. The previous two sequels starred actors such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, and Morgan Freeman. However, Now You See Me 3 cast has not been confirmed yet by official sources.

Now You See Me 3 release date

As per reports, the film was going to release in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the release date of the film has been delayed. Reports speculate that Now You See Me 3 might release in 2021. However, there has been no official statement on this yet.

