Venom 2: Tom Hardy Teases Fans With A Pic Of Woody Harrelson's Carnage Alter-ego Cletus

Venom 2 star Tom Hardy recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of his Venom 2 co-star Woody Harrelson. Woody will be seen as the main antagonist of Venom 2, a serial killer named Cletus Kasady. His alter-ego Carnage was first teased in Venom 1 and, since then, fans have been waiting to see Woody in his Carnage form. After a few hours of posting the picture on Instagram, Tom Hardy took the post down. But here is what the star had shared on his Instagram.

Venom 2 star Tom Hardy shares first look at Woody Harrelson's Carnage alter-ego Cletus Kasady

Tom Hardy posted this to his IG. “Hello Cletus 🔥” 👀 #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/41sE1p2iUm — Venom 2 News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) February 17, 2020

In the above tweet by a fan, we can see the post that Tom Hardy had shared on his Instagram. In this picture, we can see Woody Harrelson sporting a brightly-coloured shirt with a beach like design and a solid skull-like necklace. The shirt looks fluorescent due to the lighting. We can see Tom Hardy had captioned the picture by writing “Hello Cletus 🔥”.

The last time we had seen Harrelson's Carnage alter-ego was in the mid-credits scene of Venom 1. We had seen Harrelson's in a comic accurate red hair look in that scene, and this is the second official look we got of him. In the scene from the predecessor of Venom 2, we can also see Cletus say that if he is free there will be carnage. This is a call to his alter-ego, Carnage. Take a look at Cletus in film vs in comics here.

Tom Hardy shared a first look at Woody Harrelson’s new Cletus Kasady look for VENOM 2! pic.twitter.com/yL7Wzrrsxu — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 17, 2020

A video of Woody Harrelson shooting his part in Venom 2:

(Image courtesy: Tom Hardy Instagram)

