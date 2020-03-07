'James Bond: No Time To Die' To Feature Nokia's First 5G Smartphone

The latest film in the James Bond franchise will feature a handset from a new smartphone maker. According to a recent release from HMD Global, a Finnish mobile phone company known for making Nokia phones, it is the new official phone partner for No Time to Die – the 25th James Bond film. The movie will display a futuristic 5G Nokia smartphone, along with other Nokia devices.

This may work excellently for the smartphone company as gadgets and phones that get featured in the James Bond franchise are believed to be state-of-the-art and ahead of their game.

Actor Lashana Lynch to flaunt Nokia's first-ever 5G smartphone

Actor Lashana Lynch, who will be portraying the role of Agent Nomi in the upcoming Bond film, will be seen flaunting the first-ever 5G Nokia handset along with a range of other ‘future-proof’ Nokia phones throughout the film. And if the phone were to get released sometime soon, it may be quite a treat for most fans.

Nokia’s partnership with the film is, in fact, part of a wider global marketing campaign which will also see Lashana Lynch with a tagline – “The only gadget you’ll ever need”, indicating the range of features and capabilities of the new Nokia phones.

Nokia unveils its range of smartphones on March 19

The James Bond film will feature a range of Nokia smartphones that would form part of an integrated campaign developed by the company and will run across cinema, digital, social, OOH, and retail.

In the lead up to the film’s release, fans will also get to see the unveiling of the company’s unnamed 5G smartphone with a new commercial that will release on March 8. And while fans will have to wait for the film to hit theatres, Nokia will unveil its new range of smartphones on March 19 in London.

