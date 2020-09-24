Olivia Colman Extends Gratitude As She Is Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At ZFF

As announced by the organisers of the Zurich Film Festival, Hollywood actor Olivia Colman will be bestowed with the Golden Eye Award (a lifetime achievement award) at the film festival. Olivia Colman is currently filming for a movie and due to the COVID restrictions, the actor will join the event virtually. Reacting to the news, Olivia Colman recently issued a statement, in which the actor expressed her gratitude for being 'considered' among the those who have earlier received the award.

Olivia extends gratitude

More so, in her statement, Olivia Colman mentioned that she was really honoured and wished to be present at the festival in person. As per a report published in DT Next, the artistic director of the film festival, Christian Junge mentioned that the team is excited to present the prestigious award to Colman. More so, Junge opined that Olivia is one of the most exciting character actors of her generation, who gives her characters depth.

Launched in 2005, Zurich Film Festival is an annual film festival, which is held in Zürich, Switzerland. Reportedly, Zurich Film Festival is co-organised by the Zurich Film Festival AG and the Spoundation Motion Picture AG in cooperation with local institutions, having many national and international distributors and producers on board. Olivia’s latest film, The Father, will have its debut screening at the Zurich Film Festival this year.

All about Fleabag

Olivia heaped praises for her performance in Fleabag. Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman in the leading roles, Fleabag follows the story of a young woman, who is trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy. If the reports are to be believed, the comedy series is adapted from the award-winning play of the same name.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the much-acclaimed Brit series also stars actors like Jenny Rainsford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman and Andrew Scott in prominent roles. In 2019, Fleabag won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series. Meanwhile, Olivia is all set to reprise her role in the fourth season of The Crown.

