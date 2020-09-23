Apple Store Online In India Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 & Apple Watch SE Price In India

Apple has made its presence known in India for years now. It has capitalised on the Indian market and has become one of the biggest brands here. Apple is finally coming up with an online store in India and this is going to be a revolutionary change for the brand and the country. India’s Apple Online Store is the 38th one all over the world. Apple has come here to provide some exclusive services to the Indian users which weren’t available to them earlier.

Also read: Apple To Open World's First Floating Store At Marina Bay Sands In Singapore

Apple Store Online in India

Apple Online Store is providing an array of services to the users. These services include:

Shopping Assistance: Apple Specialists will be available through chat support to help customers with their purchases.

Free, Safer Delivery: Delivery of a new device will be free as well as for the safety of customers, all orders will ship with no-contact delivery.

Ways To Buy: Pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery. For the students who are purchasing for their universities will be eligible for additional savings (Available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as lecturers and staff)

Apple Trade-In: Customers can exchange any of their eligible smartphones to lower the cost when purchasing a new iPhone. There is a list on the Apple website which lists all the iPhones and other smartphones that can be exchanged.

Configure To Order: Customers can customise their Mac in any way they want. Memory, additional storage, an extra graphics card, all can be customized online.

Personal Sessions: Customers who purchase specific products online from Apple will receive a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist. This session will cover all the basics of the new device that is purchased.

AppleCare+: AppleCare+ will extend the warranty of any purchased device with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover

Apple Support: Apple online is also providing call based or chat-based support for any hardware or software issues from an Apple expert.

Also read: Apple Store Finally Launches Online In India; Check Out The List Of Services Provided

Apple Watch Series 6 Price for India

The Apple Store online is featuring the Apple Watch Series 6 at the Price of INR 40,900 for the 40mm variant and 43,900 for the 44mm one. These Watches will come in Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED dial color options. Users get the option of the normal sports band or Nike Sports band with this price. There is INR 9000 increased if the customer wants to get the GPS and cellular version.

Silver Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, and Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band models cost INR 69,900 for the 40mm and INR 73,900 for 44mm.

Silver Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop, and Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop set the individual back by INR 73,900 for the 40mm variant and INR 77,900 for the 44mm variant.

The Titanium Case with Sport Loop and Space Black Titanium Case with Sport Loop models are priced at INR 79,900 for the 40mm variant and INR 83,900 for the 44mm variant.

Also read: Apple To Launch Online Store In India On Sep 23, Offer Financing Options To Customers

Apple Watch SE Price For India

The Apple Store Online is featuring the Apple Watch SE at the price of INR 29,900 for the 40mm variant and INR 32,900 for the 42mm variant. The colors that are available for this price are Silver, Space Grey, and Gold. The Nike Sport Band Apple Watch SE costs the same price for both variants. Users will have to pay INR 4000 more for GPS and cellular services. The Silver Deep Navy strap variant, the Gold Plum color strap variant, and the Space Grey Charcoal color strap variant are priced a little higher than the other models, INR 33,900 for the 40mm variant and INR 36,900 for the 44m variant.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 6 Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch Series 6 Cost?

Promo image source: Screenshot from Apple.com