Olivia Munn Talks About Director Bryan Singer Being MIA On 'X-men: Apocalypse' Sets; Read

Actor Olivia Munn recently opened up about her experience of working with Hollywood director Bryan Singer. Olivia Munn, in a recent interview with a news portal, revealed that director Bryan Singer went missing from the sets of their 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse for about ten days. She said that the director had 'thyroid issue' hence had to fly back to Los Angeles to get treated.

The actor also revealed that she didn’t know that the director could leave the sets and said that he has thyroid issues. She also revealed that instead of visiting a doctor in Montreal, which is known to be a high-level working city, the director chose to go to Los Angeles. She also said that as per her knowledge, the director had gone for 10 days.

Olivia Munn also recalled saying that there was a big scene to be shot. And once they entered the sets she revealed that one of Bryan's assistants came up to them and showed them a cell phone with a text message of Bryan Singer on it. She said that Bryan messaged them saying that he was busy.

Talking about the differences and the struggle of females in Hollywood, the actor reportedly said that Bryan Singer was able to behave differently just because he was a man. Before the film being shot, there were reportedly two lawsuits against Bryan Singer as he was accused of sexually abusing underage boys. The director denied and the accusations were later dismissed.

Also read | 'Black Widow' To Introduce Two Beloved X-Men Heroes Into MCU?

Director, Bryan Singer reportedly responded to Olivia Munn's claims. He said that he visited doctors in Montreal and then he went to see doctors in Los Angeles. He also revealed that as per his knowledge, his “thyroid issue” affected only two days of shooting.

Also read | Sophie Turner Says She Would 'kill To Go Back' To The X-Men Film Series

Also read | X-Men Star James McAvoy Donates £275,000 To NHS In Coronavirus Crowdfunding Campaign

Also read | James Marsden Reveals He Didn't Expect 'X-Men' Films To Be So Popular

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.