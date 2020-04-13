Sophie Turner Says She Would 'kill To Go Back' To The X-Men Film Series

The Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner was recently seen talking about her role in the X-Men franchise. In the reboot of the X-Men film series, Turner was seen playing the role of Jean Grey, who later goes on to become the vessel of the Phoenix Force. Read on to know more about what Sophie Turner wants from the X-Men film franchise:

Sophie Turner wishes to reunite with X-Men

According to reports, actor Sophie Turner was seen talking about her role of Phoenix from the X-Men franchise and said that she would like to reprise her role in the upcoming Marvel films. Turner stated that she does not even know what the deal will be and whether Disney will continue the X-Men film series. She added that she would always want to go back to the character of Jean Grey in the films, and wants that experience again, with the cast of the newly rebooted film series.

We had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back. - Sophie Turner

For the unversed, the X-Men film series comprises of 12 superhero films including Deadpool film series. Sophie Turner was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix playing the role of the Dark Phoenix. It also featured Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and others. The film was helmed by Simon Kinberg, whereas the music was given by Hans Zimmer.

