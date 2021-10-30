Olivia Rodrigo Says Strange gift To Her By Joe Biden Was an Ice Cream Scooper Not Shoehorn

Olivia Rodrigo has clarified that the 'strange' gift she received from US President Joe Biden during her July visit to the White House was not a 'shoehorn', as she had previously stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but an ice cream scooper. The singer was enthused about the event on Instagram and reacted to the portion where she accidentally referenced shoehorns.

Rodrigo had previously visited the White House to preach to the children about the significance of vaccinations and adequate protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the visit, she posted her selfie with the American President and wrote in the caption,

“Thank you to everyone who has done their part in helping end this pandemic and thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Dr. Fauci, and everyone at the White House for having me.”

She also penned a note about COVID-19 vaccines.

Olivia Rodrigo says 'strange gift' to her by Joe Biden was an ice cream scooper, not a shoehorn

Olivia Rodrigo stated that taking the COVID-19 vaccine is the best thing a person can do for their health and the health of their loved ones. She even took a selfie with Biden and expressed her delight at her time at the White House. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she also advised the host to be cautious with the several artifacts housed inside the White House that are of truly historical significance, such as the plates on which George Washington dined. She said on the show that when she visited the president, he gave her some M&Ms, a pair of black aviator sunglasses similar to the ones he wears, and a shoehorn. He presented it to her in a bag with a presidential symbol on it, she said.

The singer then said on social media that her mother convinced her that the 'strange' gift Joe Biden gave her was a shoehorn. She wrote about it in a caption on Instagram. The message included a photo of the object as well as a few other images. Rodrigo, a Disney actress most known for her performance in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", had a breakthrough year in 2021. When her album Sour was launched in May, it debuted at the top of the charts, with multiple smash singles and billions of Spotify streams. Rodrigo wrote,

"Also thank u to my mom who told me this president Biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll."

(IMAGE: Instagram - Olivia Rodrigo)