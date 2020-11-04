Milind Soman's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Chef' Actor

Quick links:
In 1995, Milind Soman surprised the nation with his shirtless appearance in Alisha Chinai’s hit song Made in India. He also won the hearts of kids by playing the role of Superhero Captian Vyom in the science fiction TV show of the same name. Milind was the first male supermodel of India. Milind was the first choice for Deepak Tijoris’s role as Shekhar Malhotra in Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander, but after shooting a few scenes he walked out of the film as he was getting a lot of modelling offers.
In 2004, he participated for the first time in Mumbai’s marathon, after which he was bitten by the running bug. Milind Soman is called as “IronMan” after he successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon (3.8kms swim,180.2 km runs,42.2.kms cycle ride) in Zurich at the age of 49. On the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, here's a trivia quiz based on his career.
