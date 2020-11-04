Milind Soman's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Chef' Actor

In 1995, Milind Soman surprised the nation with his shirtless appearance in Alisha Chinai’s hit song Made in India. He also won the hearts of kids by playing the role of Superhero Captian Vyom in the science fiction TV show of the same name. Milind was the first male supermodel of India. Milind was the first choice for Deepak Tijoris’s role as Shekhar Malhotra in Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander, but after shooting a few scenes he walked out of the film as he was getting a lot of modelling offers.

In 2004, he participated for the first time in Mumbai’s marathon, after which he was bitten by the running bug. Milind Soman is called as “IronMan” after he successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon (3.8kms swim,180.2 km runs,42.2.kms cycle ride) in Zurich at the age of 49. On the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, here's a trivia quiz based on his career.

Milind Soman's trivia quiz

1. Which TV series marked the debut of Milind Soman in the lead role?

Agni Varsha

Captain Vyom

Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula

Bhram

2. Which television serial is produced by Milind Soman?

Tanha

Nooorjahan

Ghost Bana Dost

Sea-Hawks

3. Which Priyanka Chopra film featured Milind Soman?

Fashion

Barfi

Aitraaz

Bajirao Mastani

4. Milind Soman represented India in South Asian Games in which sports category?

Running

Cricket

Jumping

Swimming

5. Which movie featured Milind Soman alongside Saif Ali Khan?

Hamara Tiranga

Nagrik

Samhita

Chef

6. Which movie starred Milind Soman alongside Ranvir Shorey?

Katputtli

Say Salaam India

Bheja Fry

Valley of Flowers

7. Milind Soman participated in which reality show?

Indian Idol

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bigg Boss

India's Best Dancer

8. Which Amazon Prime Original series featured Milind Soman?

Mirzapur

Bandish Bandits

Four More Shots Please

MTV Rush

9. Who among these is not Milind Soman’s love interest?

Madhu Sapre

Mylene Jampanoi

Shahana Goswami

Masaba Gupta

Also Read| Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar ace the chakrasana at Sandy Hook beach in the US, see photo

10. Milind Soman bagged an award for which Marathi film?

Shadow

Nakshatra

David

Nagrik

Also Read| Milind Soman 'feels blessed' as he goes on hike on Appalachian Mountains with wife Ankita

Milind Soman's trivia quiz - answers

Captain Vyom

Ghost Bana Dost

Bajirao Mastani

Swimming

Chef

Bheja Fry

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Four More Shots Please

Masaba Gupta

Nagrik

Also Read| Milind Soman reveals he 'never took a holiday for 10 yrs', says 'remember to take breaks'

Also Read| Milind Soman pens a message on how to to tackle stress: 'Take a moment to breathe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.