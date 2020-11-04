Last Updated:

Milind Soman's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Chef' Actor

Milind Soman is celebrating his birthday today, November 4. On Milind Soman's birthday, here's a trivia quiz based on his career, trivia and facts

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Milind Soman's birthday

In 1995, Milind Soman surprised the nation with his shirtless appearance in Alisha Chinai’s hit song Made in India. He also won the hearts of kids by playing the role of Superhero Captian Vyom in the science fiction TV show of the same name. Milind was the first male supermodel of India. Milind was the first choice for Deepak Tijoris’s role as Shekhar Malhotra in Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander, but after shooting a few scenes he walked out of the film as he was getting a lot of modelling offers.

In 2004, he participated for the first time in Mumbai’s marathon, after which he was bitten by the running bug. Milind Soman is called as “IronMan” after he successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon (3.8kms swim,180.2 km runs,42.2.kms cycle ride) in Zurich at the age of 49. On the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, here's a trivia quiz based on his career. 

Milind Soman's trivia quiz

1. Which TV series marked the debut of Milind Soman in the lead role?

  • Agni Varsha
  • Captain Vyom
  • Rules: Pyar Ka Superhit Formula
  • Bhram

2. Which television serial is produced by Milind Soman?

  • Tanha
  • Nooorjahan
  • Ghost Bana Dost
  • Sea-Hawks

3. Which Priyanka Chopra film featured Milind Soman?

  • Fashion
  • Barfi
  • Aitraaz
  • Bajirao Mastani

4. Milind Soman represented India in South Asian Games in which sports category?

  • Running
  • Cricket
  • Jumping
  • Swimming

5. Which movie featured Milind Soman alongside Saif Ali Khan?

  • Hamara Tiranga
  • Nagrik
  • Samhita
  • Chef

6. Which movie starred Milind Soman alongside Ranvir Shorey?

  • Katputtli
  • Say Salaam India
  • Bheja Fry
  • Valley of Flowers

7. Milind Soman participated in which reality show?

  • Indian Idol
  • Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
  • Bigg Boss
  • India's Best Dancer

8. Which Amazon Prime Original series featured Milind Soman?

  • Mirzapur
  • Bandish Bandits
  • Four More Shots Please
  • MTV Rush

9. Who among these is not Milind Soman’s love interest?

  • Madhu Sapre
  • Mylene Jampanoi
  • Shahana Goswami
  • Masaba Gupta

Also Read| Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar ace the chakrasana at Sandy Hook beach in the US, see photo

10.   Milind Soman bagged an award for which Marathi film?

  • Shadow
  • Nakshatra
  • David
  • Nagrik

Also Read| Milind Soman 'feels blessed' as he goes on hike on Appalachian Mountains with wife Ankita

Milind Soman's trivia quiz - answers

  • Captain Vyom
  • Ghost Bana Dost
  • Bajirao Mastani
  • Swimming
  • Chef
  • Bheja Fry
  • Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
  • Four More Shots Please
  • Masaba Gupta
  • Nagrik

Also Read| Milind Soman reveals he 'never took a holiday for 10 yrs', says 'remember to take breaks'

Also Read| Milind Soman pens a message on how to to tackle stress: 'Take a moment to breathe'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND