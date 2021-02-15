On Elizabeth Olsen's Birthday, Here's Quiz To Know How Much You Know About "Scarlet Witch"

Elizabeth Olsen’s birthday, which is on February 16, is a good opportunity to check your knowledge of the star and even know more about her. Elizabeth Olsen's movies have been widely successful and have gotten her both commercial and critical acclaim. Here's a quiz with a little bit of Elizbeth Olsen's trivia, who is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the iconic Disney stars from the ’90s.

Elizabeth Olsen's Quiz

What is Elizabeth Olsen’s parents’ name?

1. Campbell and Arnie Olsen

2. David and Jacqueline Olsen

3. Lucas and Lola Olsen

4. David and Jarnette Olsen

Apart from English, what other ancestry does Elizabeth Olsen have?

1. Norwegian

2. Moroccan

3. Russian

4. Iranian

Which of Elizabeth Olsen’s movies was her breakthrough role?

1. Oldboy

2. Godzilla

3. Martha Marcy May Marlene

4. Captain America: Civil War

What is Elizabeth Olsen’s pet name?

1. Liza

2. Lizzie

3. Eli

4. Beth

Who is Elizabeth Olsen’s fiancé?

1. Rob Lowe

2. Billy Brown

3. Robbie Amell

4. Robbie Arnette

At what age did Elizabeth Olsen start acting?

1. 6

2. 2

3. 15

4. 4

What role did Elizabeth Olsen play in Silent House?

1. Sarah

2. Kate

3. Lily

4. Selena

In which year was Elizabeth Olsen nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award?

1. 2013

2. 2011

3. 2014

4. 2009

Who played Elizabeth Olsen's Costa in Very Good Girls?

1. Dakota Johnson

2. Lily James

3. Lily Collins

4. Dakota Fanning

In which Avengers film did Elizabeth Olsen make her debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

1. The Avengers

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. Avengers: Endgame

What was Elizabeth Olsen’s actual name in the Avengers series?

1. Natasha Romanoff

2. Wanda Maximoff

3. Maria Hill

4. Pepper Potts

Apart from being her brother in the Avengers series, in which other movie did Taylor Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen act together?

1. Oldboy

2. Martha Marcy May Marlene

3. Godzilla

4. Kill Your Darlings

Which Avengers co-star did Elizabeth Olsen work with in I Saw the Light?

1. Chris Hemsworth

2. Chris Evans

3. Robert Downey Jr.

4. Tom Hiddleston

In the spin-off of which Marvel movie will Elizabeth Olsen be seen next?

1. Captain America

2. Thor

3. Doctor Strange

4. Iron Man

Where did Elizabeth Olsen go for her further education in films?

1. Canada

2. Moscow

3. Mexico

4. Spain

ANSWERS

1. 4

2. 1

3. 3

4. 2

5. 4

6. 4

7. 1

8. 1

9. 4

10. 2

11. 2

12. 3

13. 4

14. 3

15. 2

