5 Most Asked Questions About 'WandaVision' Answered Ahead Of Its Release

Wandavision is an upcoming drama series that has created a buzz among social media users and have left them wondering many questions about the characters and series. The series is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe and shares continuity with the films of the franchise. Here are five questions answered before the release of the series.

What will 'WandaVision' be about?

In the series WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff and Vision will be reunited. WandaVision will show events following the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame. At this point it is unclear how Vision has been revived in the upcoming series as he was killed in the Infinity War movie.

Is Vision dead in 'WandaVision'?

When the upcoming series started making to headlines, fans wondered whether the comic hero is dead or alive in the WandaVision series. In the trailer, however, it is revealed that Vision and Wanda are living a blissful domestic life even though he was killed in Infinity War. But later in the trailer, it is shown that despite several appearances, Vision appears to still be dead.

Will Quicksilver be in 'WandaVision'?

According to reports in Murphysmultiverse, it was said that Evan Peters would be playing a mystery role in Wandavision. This stirred a storm among the fans who started wondering if this could be an X-Men and MCU crossover. There is not much information about what his character in WandaVision is.

Who is the villain in 'WandaVision'?

According to a fandom weblog, the villain in the upcoming series will have not one but two villainous characters. According to marvel movies fandom page, Agatha Harkness and Grim Reaper would be the villains. One will have to wait for more reports to know for sure.

Will Wiccan be in 'WandaVision'?

Wiccan and Speed will be portrayed as the kids of Wanda. Wiccan is member of the Young Avengers, a team of teenage superheroes in Marvel Comics. There are reports that the two will appear in the WandaVision series.

'Wandavision' cast details

'Wandavision' has been made on a budget of $150 million and stars Elizabeth Olsen, Evan Peters, Kat Dennings, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn in key roles. The series also casts Randall Park, Teyonah Parris in the series as well. Apart from these, Benedict Cumberbatch will also be seen in the series.

