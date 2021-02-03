'WandaVision' Actor Elizabeth Olsen Admits Being 'freaked Out' After MCU Show's Offer

WandaVision is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. It stars Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role as she reprises her MCU character of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, along with Paul Bettany as Vision. With four episodes till now on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Olsen has received praises for her performance in the show. But now, the actor revealed that she was initially scared to have her own MCU show.

Olsen on being initially scared to star in solo MCU show

In a recent conversation with Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast, via Screenrant, Elizabeth Olsen expressed her initial feeling of having her own MCU series that features more on her character. She said that she has only signed on for a couple of Marvel projects at a time. The actor mentioned that every time the studio asks her to come back, it is a surprise to her. She stated that she started getting “really comfortable” not having the responsibility for the success of the Avengers franchise.

Olsen asserted that she was really happy to take up her little corner in the huge success of the movies. She said she really enjoyed how the makers had used her and she always felt like she had something substantial to do in those films. The actor recalled that when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige proposed WandaVision she was “completely freaked out” by it because she knows how many eyes are on these shows or films and it is “very intimidating” for her. She explained that it has just become something she “absolutely” adored and loved. Because of the show, it made her love this character more than she ever had. The Avengers: Endgame star admitted that it makes her feel like she has new ownership of the character because of the time she got to spend creating this show.

Elizabeth Olsen's MCU show is a blend of classic television and the superhero universe. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series features Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonrah Parris, and others. Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the Marvel series will consist of nine episodes. Fans are hyped to see how the story unfolds ahead. It is expected to end in March 2021.

