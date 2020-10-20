Elizabeth Olsen Shares What Excites Her The Most About WandaVision Series On Disney+

WandaVision is one of the most-anticipated upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series. Its stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead as they reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. Now Olsen shared her excitement on the forthcoming series and depicting Scarlet Witch for a longer time.

Why Elizabeth Olsen is excited to bring Scarlet Witch on Disney+ with WandaVision

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Elizabeth Olsen talked about her upcoming Disney+ series. She said that WandaVision is such an incredible concept. The actor mentioned that it is the first time they get to understand her as the Scarlet Witch that she is in the comics, and that is exciting for her because she has not yet been able to give the character that time onscreen. She stated that it is going to be fun. Olsen asserted that Wanda Maximoff has always been a representation of mental health and illness in the comic book series, and her major role in handling that stigma within Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen also spoke about Vision’s appearance in the series and Wanda’s possible future in the MCU. Paul Bettany as Vision died in Avengers: Endgame and his return in the Disney+ show is unclear. Olsen kept things under wrap as she refused to answer how the character would appear in the series.

WandaVision is said to be linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead. Elizabeth Olsen said that she does not know much about the project because it is still kind of early. The movie is currently under the development stage and is scheduled for a 2022 release date. The actor did mention that she would really love to do a five-or-six-week independent film, after Doctor Strange sequel.

WandaVision takes place after the event of Avenger: Endgame. Created by Jac Schaeffer, the series will show the two leads as they live their ideal suburban life but soon starts to suspect that things are not as they seem. The cast includes Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, along with Fred Melamed, Debra Jo Rupp and Asif Ali.

WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in December 2020 and will consist of six episodes. It will be the first MCU series in Phase Four and the only Marvel project in 2020. The show has already generated good hype among the viewers.

