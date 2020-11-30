'Once Upon A Main Street' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Once Upon A Main Street is a Christmas-themed romantic comedy which has released on November 2020. According to The Cinemaholic, the plot of this films revolves around Amelia Lewis, who has plans to buy a coveted store-front and open up a Christmas store that runs all year long, along with Vic Manning who is also looking forward to buying the same property.

The grieving widower of the property, Elder Dubois then puts both Amelia and Vic to manage the responsibility of the decoration for the yearly holiday competition, which paves the path for the romance between the two. The cast of Once Upon A Main Street involves a list of known actors to play the major roles. Let’s have a look Once Upon A Main Street cast.

Once Upon A Main Street cast

Vanessa Lachey as Amelia Lewis

Vanessa Lachey has played one of the leading Once Upon A Main Street characters Amelia Lewis, who wants to buy the store-front and volunteers to take part in the Christmas decoration along with Vic, and later falls for him. Vanessa Lachey has had a long career in television, appearing in popular shows like How I Met Your Mother, Dancing With The Stars and Christmas Unleashed, which is another one of her Christmas-themed television film. She has also appeared in Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, thus bringing a credible strength in the Once Upon A Main Street cast.

Ryan McPartlin as Vic Manning

Ryan McPartlin has played another lead among Once Upon A Main Street characters, playing the role of Voc, who eventually becomes Amelia’s love interest. Ryan’s acting career began way back in 1999 when he appeared in The Nanny. He has also appeared in other television films like The Flight Before Christmas, Chance At Romance and more.

Patrick Duffy as Elder Dubois

Image Credit: A still from Once Upon A Main Street trailer

Being probably the most experienced actor among the cast of Once Upon A Main Street, Patrick Duffy’s career began in 1974. He has appeared in a number of television films such as Hurricane, Cry For The Strangers, Alice In Wonderland and many more. He has also appeared recently in NCIS, a popular television show.

