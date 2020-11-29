Ryan Reynolds' Funny Reaction On Playing Traditional Korean Game Called 'Jegi'; Watch

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most celebrated and popular Canadian actors, movie producers, and entrepreneurs. He started his acting career with a Canadian teen daily soap opera and went ahead to become a household name after becoming the face of the commercially successful superhero movie franchise, Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds' movies like Buried, 6 Underground, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. As a part of his profession, Ryan Reynolds attends many talk shows and seems like he is also very good at it as it is always a fun sight to watch the actor get candid on shows like these. Here is all about the time when Ryan Reynolds appeared on a Korean talk show and played a traditional Korean game called Jegi.

Ryan Reynolds plays “Jegi”

Ryan Reynolds had appeared on an episode of the Korean show "Running Man" where the actor was made to play a very fun and interesting traditional Korean game, Jegi. Very similar to what the world knows as soccer, Jegi was supposed to be played using the legs. There will be a small hard item, covered with decorative material, that each person has to kick and throw it back into the sky. Just as the item will start coming down, the person playing will have to kick it and throw it back up again, preventing it from touching the ground.

Many of the people conducting this game showed great examples of how the game is supposed to be played. Just as it was Ryan Reynolds’ turn to play the game, everybody started cheering for Ryan Reynolds. After having a great start at the game, Ryan Reynolds missed the item after kicking it back up for about four to five times. The actor then did a ground flip and lay on the floor with ease, in order to save the embarrassment.

Ryan Reynolds' videos playing Jegi

On the work front

Ryan Reynolds voice will be heard in The Croods 2, that is still in its shooting stage. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in A Christmas Carol, that is still in its pre-production stage. His hit superhero movie will have a third instalment, titled Deadpool 3, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the antics of Deadpool.

