Where Was 'If I Only Had Christmas' Filmed? Know Where This Hallmark Film Was Shot

If I Only Had Christmas is another classic Hallmark movie which is helmed by David Weaver. The film is set to release on November 29, 2020. The story of the film revolves around a cheerful and bubbly publicist who has to work with a distrustful and pessimistic vice president and a diverse team to help make a charity event successful. If one wants to know where was If I Only Had Christmas filmed, read further ahead:

If I Only Had Christmas filming locations

Where was If I Only Had Christmas filmed?

According to a report by Heavy.com, the filming of If I Only Had Christmas took place majorly in Victoria, British Columbia in Canada. Some parts of the film were also shot in Abbotsford, B.C. The filming of the movie was wrapped up in August.

Victoria, British Columbia

Some parts of the filming of If I Only Had Christmas were shot in Victoria which is located in British Columbia. Lead actor Candace Bure also shared a video of her saying that she smells something fishy in the air and later realised that the smell was coming from her hair. A seagull had pooped on her since they were shooting in the Oceanland.

Hallmark's IF I ONLY HAD CHRISTMAS has moved to Victoria for its final week of filming. So far, the new Oceanfront location has proved…umm…interesting…for star Candace Cameron Bure. 🐦🎄🤣



🎥 https://t.co/fwGhHsiwy5 pic.twitter.com/4N6Jn6vRDW — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 24, 2020

Abbotsford, B.C

Some parts of the filming of If I Only Had Christmas were shot in Abbotsford. This is one of the prominent cities of British Columbia. The city is located near the US-Canda border. Candace Bure also shared a picture of her wearing mask amid the shooting while she captioned the image as “Christmas COVID or Bank Robbery”.

Candace Cameron Bure shared this teasing pic from the her latest for Hallmark, IF I ONLY HAD CHRISTMAS, currently in night shoots in Abbotsford, B.C.



📸 https://t.co/V33C78fqjV pic.twitter.com/wWmDHNREup — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 15, 2020

A picture was also shared on Twitter with the caption that Abbotsford is one of the filming locations of If I Only Had Christmas. The caption also said that nearby shops like Shopbureaux and the Bow & Stern restaurant were kept close because of the shooting.

Candace Cameron Bure's IF I ONLY HAD CHRISTMAS has been filming in downtown Abbotsford, B.C. businesses including Shopbureaux and the Bow & Stern restaurant, which was closed yesterday to accommodate filming of the Hallmark holiday movie. pic.twitter.com/sfUkuzRRm4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 21, 2020

If I Only Had Christmas cast

The cast of the film includes Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie, Chris Gauthier and Brenda Crichlow among others. Candace was also seen in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and Make It or Break It. Warren was last seen in Alphas, Chicago Fire, and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. The supporting cast of the film includes Neil Webb, Chelsea Gill, Jaycie Dotin, and Matt Mazur.

Image courtesy: @candacebure Instagram

