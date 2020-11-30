'Dear Christmas' Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, John Priestley And Other Stars Of The Rom-com

Dear Christmas is a holiday rom-com that released recently on Lifetime. The movie centers around a podcaster who travels home for Christmas and in turn of events falls in love with a local firefighter. It is helmed by Emily Moss Wilson. The cast of Dear Christmas is led by Melissa Joan Hart. Take a look at Dear Christmas cast.

Cast of Dear Christmas

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart would be seen in the role of Natalie, a podcaster who shares stories of holiday romance on her podcast. Hart's career began at age four when she made a television commercial for a bathtub doll called Splashy. She also portrayed titular characters in the sitcoms Clarissa Explains It All (1991–1994), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003), and Melissa & Joey (2010–2015). She has also appeared in the films Drive Me Crazy (1999), Nine Dead (2009) and God's Not Dead 2 (2016).

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley would be seen in the role of Jack, the love interest of Natalie and a local firefighter. Priestley is best known as the virtuous Brandon Walsh on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1998, 2000). The actor gained major recognition with his role as Richard "Fitz" Fitzpatrick in the show Call Me Fitz and for his role as Matt Shade in the Canadian series Private Eyes.

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton would also be seen playing a titular role in the movie Dear Christmas. A former host of MTV's Total Request Live, she portrayed Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill for six seasons (2003–2009). Later, Burton starred in Our Very Own, Solstice, and The List. She has also had supporting or recurring roles in television series, including her role as Sara Ellis on White Collar (2010–2013), Dr. Lauren Boswell on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2013), Molly Dawes in the series Forever (2014), and a recurring role in Lethal Weapon (2016).

Ed Begley Jr

Ed Begleey Jr would be seen portraying the role of Natalie's father. Begley has appeared in hundreds of films, television shows, and stage performances. He played Dr Victor Ehrlich on the television series St. Elsewhere (1982–1988). The role earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination. Begley's best-known films include Stay Hungry (1976), Blue Collar (1978), An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), The Accidental Tourist (1988), She-Devil (1989), The Pagemaster (1994), Batman Forever (1995), Auto Focus (2002), Pineapple Express (2008), What's Your Number? (2011), Ghostbusters (2016) and CHiPS (2017).

