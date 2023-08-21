One Tree Hill Star Chad Michael Murray, Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Third Child

Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer recently welcomed their third child together. The couple announced their third pregnancy earlier this year in July. The two shared a small glimpse of their baby on their Instagram handles.

3 things you need to know

Chad Michael Murry had secretly tied the knot in September 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015 followed by a daughter in 2017.

Murray was previously married to his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush for a period of 6 months.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer reveal baby's birthmark

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer took to their Instagram handles to share news of their third-born's arrival. Sharing an obscure close-up of the baby, Sarah announced the birth of their second daughter. She shared how their daughter was born with a little heart-shaped birthmark on her ankle.

(Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer share news of welcoming their third baby | Image: rooeemer/Instagram)



Roemer further revealed how the couple is currently focusing on being in the moment for all the early moments that are too quick to pass. Her caption read, "Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray" Murray shared the same post to his Instagram stories with a caption that read, "Heart full #family She's here!"

Couple shared news of their third pregnancy in July

Much like their wedding, the couple kept their third child's pregnancy under wraps till just before the delivery. In July, Murray shared a picture of his wife sporting a sizeable baby bump with a caption that simply read "Baby #3 loading..." along with a candid query on recommendations for baby gadgets. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter back in 2017. Shortly after, the actor also hinted at their third child being a daughter which turned out to be true.