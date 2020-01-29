Oprah Winfrey Birthday: The Popular Host Was Alsoq Part Of These Films

Oprah Winfrey, born on January 29, is a popular host best known for her TV show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. The host is actively supporting sexual harassment victims and is even planning on producing a show regarding. Apart from being a producer, host, and philanthropist, the star has also acted in multiple films. Here are a few films of Oprah Winfrey to watch.

Oprah Winfrey's best films to see

A Wrinkle in Time

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay. It also stars Storm Ried and Reese Witherspoon. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. Oprah played Mrs. Which in this one.

Before Women Had Wings

Directed by Lloyd Kramer, the screenplay for Before Woman Had Wings is written by Connie May Fowler. The film also stars Ellen Barkin and Tina Majorino. The film revolves around a black woman who helps a white girl cope with her father's suicide and cope with her alcoholic mother's abuse. Winfrey played Zora Williams in this one.

There Are No Children Here

Directed by Anita W. Addison, There Are No Children Here is based on a novel by Alex Kotlowitz. The film also stars Keith David and Mark Lane. This is a story of two boys growing up in Chicago's Henry Horner Homes. Winfrey essayed the character of LaJoe Rivers in the film.

Native Son

Based on a Richard Wright novel, Native Son is set in the 1940 and revolves around a black man who takes a chauffer's job with a white family. Things take a turn for the worse when he accidentally kills their teenage daughter and then tries to cover it up. The film was directed by Jerrold Freedman and stars Victor Love, Matt Dillon, and Elizabeth McGovern. Oprah plays the character of Mrs. Thomas in the film.

The Color Purple

The Color Purple revolves around a Southern black woman who struggles to find her identity after being subject to abuse from her father for over four decades. The film is based on a novel by Alice Walker. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film also stars Danny Glover and Whoopi Goldberg. Oprah played the character of Sophia in the film.

