Oprah Winfrey Talks About How Russell Simmons Pressured Her To Drop #MeToo Documentary

Just a few days ago, Oprah Winfrey had announced that she had opted to drop out as an executive producer for the #Metoo documentary show, titled On The Record. In a recent interview with an international news organisation, Oprah maintained that she left the show out of creative differences and not due to any pressure put on her. However, Oprah Winfrey did mention that Russell Simmons had tried his best to convince her to stop producing the show.

During the interview, Oprah Winfrey stated that Russell Simmons had reached out to her multiple times and attempted to pressurize her to drop the #Metoo documentary. Oprah then told him directly on a phone call that she could not be pressured either into or out of backing this film. The 65-year-old then added that she was only going to do what she believed to be the right thing.

For those unaware, the #Metoo documentary, On The Record, is based on the allegations that were levied against film producer, Russell Simmons. While Oprah Winfrey has backed out of the show's production, no official announcement has been made on On The Record's cancellation. As for Russell Simmons, in a recent interview with a magazine, Simmons' representative stated that if defending himself against terrible accusations was considered intimidation then there would be no justice.

She further added that witnesses and family members were intimidated for expressing their views against these allegations. She also said that written accounts and sworn testimony revealed that Simmons was incapable of being violent towards women with whom he had been in romantic relationships with for over 40 years. In another interview, filmmaker Ava DuVernay revealed the reason why Oprah Winfrey dropped out of the documentary.

The filmmaker stated that he was critical of the documentary and had counselled Winfrey to drop it as she would face fallout no matter what her decision turned out to be. He said that she had Simmons on one side pressuring her, and then she had a film on the other side that she did not agree with. Furthermore, if she walked away from the film, then it might seem like she was caving in to Simmons. However, if she stayed with the film then she was putting her name on something that she felt unsure about.

