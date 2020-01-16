Oprah Winfrey Reveals Why She Never Married Long-time Partner Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey is the host of one of the most popular TV Talk Shows, The Oprah Winfrey Show. The beloved star has been in a relationship with Stedman Graham ever since 1986 and their love is still going strong even after several years. However, while the two are in a serious committed relationship, they never got married. Recently, in her column for a magazine, Oprah revealed the reason for never getting married despite being in a long time relationship.

Oprah Winfrey reveals why she never got married to Stedman Graham

Also Read | Oprah Winfrey to produce documentary about sexual assault instances in the music industry

Oprah Winfrey disclosed her reason for never getting married in her column, What I Know For Sure, for the O Magazine. The TV superstar stated that she did not marry Stedman Graham as she did not want the day-in-day-out commitment that was required for a marriage to work. Despite the fact that Stedman asked her to marry him multiple times, Oprah rejected his proposal as she did not want to make any compromises with her career.

Also Read | From Jennifer Aniston to Oprah Winfrey, what celebrities ate for Thanksgiving 2019

In her column, Oprah Winfrey wrote that for years, there were hundreds of tabloid stories, weekly, on whether they would marry. In 1993, the moment after she said yes to Stedman's proposal, she formed doubts. She realised that she did not actually want a marriage.

She wrote that she wanted to know he felt she was worthy of being his missus. However, she did not want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment that was required to make a marriage work. Oprah Winfrey stated that her life with the show was her priority, and both she and Stedman knew that.

Also Read | Kid Rock removed from stage after tirade against Oprah Winfrey

Later in the column, Oprah Winfrey revealed that after many years, even Stedman came to accept the fact that their relationship would not have lasted if they had gotten married. She wrote that both she and Stedman Graham agreed that if they had tied the knot, they would not still be together. She added that their relationship worked because he created an identity beyond being 'Oprah's man'.

Furthermore, they both share all the values that matter, integrity being number one for them. According to her, they are still going strong because they relish seeing the other fulfil and manifest their destiny and purpose. Oprah Winfrey further added that anyone who has ever met Stedman has always been amazed by what a genuine gentleman he is. He is positive and wants the best for her and everyone he knows.

Also Read | Oprah Winfrey advises Prince Harry & Meghan on Royal exit? Here's what the TV Queen said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.