Oprah Winfrey To Interview Meghan Markle And Prince Harry; Read Details

Oprah Winfrey, who is considered to be television royalty by many, is all set to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. CBS recently announced that a Primetime Special will have Oprah Winfrey interviewing the couple on a variety of subjects. This came at the heels of the announcement made by the couple that they are expecting their second child together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence after split from the Royal family

Oprah With Meghan and Harry, a CBS Primetime Special is set to air on March 7, 2021. Variety reported that Winfrey would first be interviewing Meghan Markle on stepping into royal life, acclimatizing herself to the English environment, life as a Royal, motherhood and her philanthropic work among other things. Prince Harry will be asked about the couple’s move to the States and their life there, once he joins Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey. The Primetime special is all set to be produced by Harpo Productions.

On Sunday, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together. A spokesperson of the Royal Family confirmed to Variety that Archie was indeed going to be a big brother. Markle had opened up in November about a miscarriage she had suffered a few months prior to help other women who had to go through a similar fate. She gave a personal account of the event and elucidated the trauma she and her family suffered because of it. The news of her second child has come only a few months after the miscarriage.

Early last year, the Royal couple decided to step down from their positions as senior Royals in a move that shocked a lot of people. They made the decision because of what they said were conflicts of interest and other personal problems. They decided to move to California with their son and have been living independently ever since.

The decision to leave ensured that any decisions they took were solely theirs alone and they had the freedom to do as they pleased. According to an article by Variety, the couple has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September last year. This will allow them to develop documentaries, television shows, feature films, children’s shows and more on their own accord. The couple even recently started their own podcast on Spotify with their goal being, “community through shared experience, narratives and values”, the article read.

