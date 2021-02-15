Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pregnant With Their Second Child

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. As per a recent AP report, their office confirmed the news on Sunday, which is February 14. Hours after the news broke, Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a black-and-white picture of the couple. Interestingly in the photo, the couple sits near a tree with Harry’s hand placed under Meghan’s head as she lies on his lap. Meanwhile, in the caption, Meghan's due date has not been revealed, but her bump appeared prominent in the photograph.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to welcome their second child

The statement from the office read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child". On the other hand, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well". Interestingly, the baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.

The news, which they shared on Valentine's Day, comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few", read an excerpt of Markle's essay published in November 2019 for the New York Times.

The Valentine's Day announcement came five days after the royal family celebrated the arrival of Princess Eugenie's first child, a baby boy. Harry and Meghan's second child will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild depending on whether the baby arrives before or after Zara Tindall's baby, which is also due in 2021.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date, arranged by a mutual friend, and tied the knot in May 2018. A year later, the royal couple welcomed their first baby Archie, who will turn 2 on May 6. In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

(With Inputs from AP)

