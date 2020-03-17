Orlando Bloom Reveals He Was Completely Celibate For 6 Months Before Meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is expecting his second child with his fiancee Katy Perry. However, he had admitted 'wasn't happy' before this relationship.

In a recent interview, Orlando Bloom revealed how his life was before he met Katy Perry and also how he met the love of his life. After Orlando Bloom's divorce with Miranda Kerr, Orlando went on to seek advice from his close friend, Laird Hamilton. And his friend had advised him against getting intimate with anyone for a few months. The reason his friend had advised Orlando to do so was that Orlando Bloom was reportedly not happy in his life.

Orlando Bloom revealed that his friend asked him not to get intimate with anyone for a few months and try getting things in order first if he wants to get into a serious relationship. He then revealed that taking the advice from his friend, he stopped going to parties and enjoying with his female friends.

He then started understanding women and their problems, he added. And that’s when he met Katy Perry and fell in love with her.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on February 14, 2019. And she recently confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby through her music video, Never Worn White. As per reports, Katy Perry revealed that she is due this summer and also the couple was going to get married soon but they seem to have had to postpone their wedding due to Coronavirus.

