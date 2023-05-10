Orlando Bloom Shares Appreciation Post For Katy Perry For Her Performance At Coronation

Katy Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom showered praises on the singer after her magical performance at the coronation concert of King Charles III. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared two photos from the concert with a special note as a way to pay tribute to her. The American Idol judge performed on her hit tracks including Fireworks and Roar, making the royal family groove on the peppy beats.

Sharing the pictures, Orlando Bloom wrote, "Immensely proud of you my love. You always bring the light" followed by emoticons. Soon after the Carnival Row actor made the post, Katy Perry took to the comments and wrote, "Our light" with a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, a fan commented, "She was sensational! What an honor," while another fan wrote, "My favorite part was when she included a song mentioning the Fourth of July." A user also wrote, "She was sensational @orlandobloom. She looked stunning but her vocals were beautiful" with a heart emoji.

In the first picture, Orlando Bloom shared a snippet in which the stadium along with the Roar firework was visible. In the second picture, Katy Perry flashed her million-dollar smile amid her performance in a gold metallic ensemble by Vivienne Westwood. Check the post below:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship

Pop star Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met for the first time back in 2016 during the Golden Globes after-party. The couple instantly connected and began dating each other in the same year. After dating for a year, the couple parted ways. However, they made up and reconciled. In 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando took things further in their relationship and got engaged. The couple welcomed their first child Daisy Dove in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Orlando rose to fame from his role in The Lord of the Rings film series.