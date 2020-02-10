OSCAR 2020: 'Parasite' Triumphs With Best Picture Award, Bags Three Other Top Honours

South Korean film, PARASITE directed by Bong Joon Ho won big at the 92nd Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While Bong Joon Ho won the Oscars for best director, the South Korean film was also honoured with the three more awards namely- Best Film, Best International Film, and Best Original screenplay.

READ: Oscars 2020 LIVE: 'Parasite' Scripts History At 92nd Academy Awards, Wins Best Film

Director Bong Joon-Ho also earned the Academy Award for best original screenplay, while filmmaker Taika Waititi bagged the Oscar in the adapted screenplay category. A visibly happy Bong went up on the stage and initially managed to say "Thank you, great honour," as the audience cheered.

Moments after winning Best Picture, cast and filmmakers from @ParasiteMovie stop by the #Oscars Thank You Cam. pic.twitter.com/ckyhJkvIFD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

PARASITE makes history

PARASITE is also the first film from a South Korean director to win the Best Picture and the first with a primarily Asian cast. The film beat out Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit in the process.

Only 11 other non-English speaking movies were previously nominated for Best Picture, including Roma, Amour, Babel, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Roma was also the first non-English speaking film from a streamer to earn the top nomination. Although it lost in that category, it did win in the Best Foreign Film category, which has since been renamed to Best International Feature Film.

READ: 'Parasite', 'The Purge' And Other Spine-chilling Films Based On Class Warfare

The movie, a dark class satire, emerged as a global sensation since its Palme D'Or win at the Cannes Film Festival last May. Bong, best known for his films Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer The Host, Mother, and Okja, has also co-written the film with Han Jin Won and the duo is also nominated in the best original screenplay category at Oscars.

The movie revolves around unemployed Kim Ki-Taek and his family who by impersonating themselves grab an opportunity to work with the wealthy and affluent Park family. Soon their lives get entangled, with funny and disastrous consequences. Song Kang-ho, who has worked with Bong in "Memories of Murder" and "The Host", is playing the Kim family patriarch in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Lee Sun-Kyun, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park Seo-Joon.

READ: 'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Win Top Writers Guild Awards

READ: Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.