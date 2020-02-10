Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Bong Joon Ho is creating a new wave internationally by bagging three Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite represented Korea and won for the first time ever. The makers have been lauded with several awards. However, Bong Joon Ho receiving the Best Director for his film is the icing on the cake at the Oscars 2020.

He received the award and slowly after that he was busy admiring the trophy. Twiterratis shared a short snippet of the director chuckling away and accepting his new trophy. He seemed exhilarated and could not stop from showing his broad smile and patting on his fellow crew.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Date, Time, And Other Details Of The 92nd Academy Awards

Here is the video of Bong Joon Ho admiring his trophy at the Oscars 2020

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Gives Oscars 2020 A Miss, Posts Throwback Photos Of Red Carpet Looks

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is only the second director to direct a foreign language film and win the best director category at the Oscars 2020. His film Parasite won in three main categories namely Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. These three awards have added to the list of awards the film has won in the last month.

The only previous director to enjoy a foreign language win before Bong Joon Ho is Alfonso Cuaron for the film Roma in 2018. Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho had some tough co-nominations to beat like Quentin Tarantino who directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Todd Philips who directed Joker and also Sam Mendes who directed 1917.

Also, Read | Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Dedicates His Win To His Children, Thanks Leo In The Speech

Some fans and followers of Bong Joon Ho had an adorable reaction to the video after Parasite's win at the Oscars 2020

#BongJoonHo: "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea." #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/SQ0XNsQ3hj — 🖤🦢⁷ (@Jasparina1) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020 | The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Fresh From The Oven : LIVE UPDATES Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.