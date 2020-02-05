'Parasite', 'The Purge' And Other Spine-chilling Films Based On Class Warfare

One of the biggest success stories in films turned out to be Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite with multiple awards under its kitty and a prestigious Oscar nomination. The film was reportedly celebrated by critics for its subtle yet efficient commentary on financial inequality and class divide. Though this is not the first film to do so, it has evidently brought attention to the genre of class warfare commentary in films, with films like Joker and The Purge turning out to be blockbusters. Below are some of the best films revolving around the concept of class warfare.

Also read: 'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

Parasite

With the journey Parasite has encompassed from getting a limited release in South Korea to becoming an Oscar contender, Parasite has evidently become a pivotal film in class warfare commentary. Revolving around the story of a poor family living in semi-basement who eventually manipulate a rich family to hiring them. The film was praised unanimously for its representation of the current class divide and also for its accurate depiction of the struggles of being poor.

Also read: 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-Ho comments on the misinterpretation of his movie

The Purge

The Purge film franchise takes the concept of class warfare to a much fictional and violent route. Though the first film has been deemed as a popcorn flick by many fans, some do feel that the film tells the story of totalitarian control over people. The film also subtly narrates a radical analysis of class warfare with some people having the luxury of staying safe during the violent Purge night.

Also read: 'Parasite' finally releases in India, Twitter calls it the "Best Movie of the Year"

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 with over a billion dollars under its kitty. The film was described to be a commentary on the extremes of a person going through mental health issues by director Todd Phillips. Joker also showcases a class of people rising up against the control and influence of the elite as a revolt puts Gotham city to haywire.

Also read: 'Joker' leads British Academy Awards race amid controversy

Also read: 'Joker' is set for a re-release in India by Warner Bros on THIS day

Image courtesy - The Purge and Parasite Movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.