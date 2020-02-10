The Debate
Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

Hollywood News

Hollywood's biggest star-studded event, Oscars 2020 award night took place on Sunday. Check out the Oscar Awards 2020 winners

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscars 2020

Hollywood's biggest star-studded event, the 92nd Academy Awards -- Oscars 2020 took place on Sunday. For anyone who has missed watching their favourite stars and their awards, here is the Oscar Awards 2020 winners list. Check it out. 

Oscars 2020 full list of winners 

Best picture 

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari

Winner: Parasite

Best actress 

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor 

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director 

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song)

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Winner: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Music (original score)

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: Joker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory

Winner: South Korea, Parasite

Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee To 2018 Short Film Win, Here’s How Kobe Bryant Was Honoured

Makeup and hairstyling 

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Winner: Bombshell

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: 1917

Best film editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography 

Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Winner: 1917

Best sound editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature 

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Documentary feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Winner: American Factory

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Winner: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design 

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Winner: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Live-action short film 

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

Winner: The Neighbors' Window

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Oscars 2020: Janelle Monáe's Performance Calls Out Oscars For Multiple Snubs

Animated short film 

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Winner: Hair Love

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Winner: Toy Story 4

Oscars 2020: Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey At Academy Awards Win

Best supporting actor 

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Oscars 2020: Eminem's surprise Lose Yourself performance takes social media by storm

(Image courtesy: The Academy Twitter)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
