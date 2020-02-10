Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

Hollywood's biggest star-studded event, the 92nd Academy Awards -- Oscars 2020 took place on Sunday. For anyone who has missed watching their favourite stars and their awards, here is the Oscar Awards 2020 winners list. Check it out.

Oscars 2020 full list of winners

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Winner: Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song)

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Winner: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: Joker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Winner: South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Winner: Bombshell

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: 1917

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Winner: 1917

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Winner: American Factory

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Winner: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Winner: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Winner: The Neighbors' Window

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Winner: Hair Love

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Winner: Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

