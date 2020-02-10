Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

Hollywood's biggest star-studded event, the 92nd Academy Awards -- Oscars 2020 took place on Sunday. For anyone who has missed watching their favourite stars and their awards, here is the Oscar Awards 2020 winners list. Check it out.
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Winner: Parasite
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Winner: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Winner: Joker
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Winner: South Korea, Parasite
Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee To 2018 Short Film Win, Here’s How Kobe Bryant Was Honoured
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Winner: Bombshell
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Winner: 1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Winner: Ford v Ferrari
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Winner: 1917
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Winner: Ford v Ferrari
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Winner: American Factory
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Winner: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Winner: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Winner: The Neighbors' Window
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Oscars 2020: Janelle Monáe's Performance Calls Out Oscars For Multiple Snubs
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Winner: Hair Love
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Winner: Toy Story 4
Oscars 2020: Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey At Academy Awards Win
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Oscars 2020: Eminem's surprise Lose Yourself performance takes social media by storm
(Image courtesy: The Academy Twitter)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.