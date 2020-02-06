Oscars 2020 Goodie Bags Have Everything From Cannabis-infused Chocolates To Cruise Trip

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is considered to be among the biggest award events in the Hollywood film industry. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020.

According to the reports, this time at the Oscars all the nominees in the major categories will be receiving goodie bags.

The highly expensive goodie bags for Oscars nominees:

As per the reports, goodie bags that are to be distributed at the Oscars are reported to be worth Rs 71 lakh. Marketing agency Distinctive Assets will be distributing these goodie bags. The agency has been distributing these goodie bags for almost two decades to the nominees in the acting and directing categories in the week leading up to the awards.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Actors Who Received Nominations For Best Actor - Male

According to the leading news portal, the agency has shared the contents inside the goodie bags. As per the reports, nominees like Bong Joon-ho, Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson will be receiving bags containing crystal earrings from Millianna.

Their goodie bags will also contain a 24-karat gold Hollowtips vape pen and a whopping 12-day all-inclusive cruise from Scenic Eclipse. It will also contain some delicious edibles of cannabis-infused chocolate from Coda Signature. The goodie bag will also have amazing Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus made with 24-karat gold, purple Brazilian clay and coconut milk.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Who Are The Nominees For The Best Actress In A Leading Role Category?

Things do not end here. There is much more inside this expensive goodie bags. The goodie bags will contain tech products like a meditation headband from Muse and a urine collector called Peezy Midstream.

The nominees will also receive a one-year membership for LiveItUp, an exclusive service that sends life skills via text from experts in areas such as wellness, financial health and mindfulness.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Is All Set To Perform At The Oscar Awards 2020

Apart from Bong and Phoenix, other nominees who will receive the goodie bags are Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes and Quentin Tarantino in the director category.

Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Jonathan Pryce in the best actor category; Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger in the best actress category; Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie in the best-supporting actress category; and Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt in the best supporting actor category.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Monday morning, India time.

Also Read | Stephen King Calls Out Oscars 2020, Says They Are "rigged" In Favour Of "white Folks"

Image Courtesy: Oscars Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.