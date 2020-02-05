Oscars 2020: Who Are The Nominees For The Best Actress In A Leading Role Category?

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is considered to be among the most prominent honour in the Hollywood film industry. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020. Before the event, read to know the female actors that are nominated in the Best Actress category for their performances in 2019.

Oscars 2020 Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees

Charlize Theron

Bombshell stars Charlize Theron is nominated for her role of Meghan Kelly, a popular newscaster who inhabits the core of the story of sexual harassment at a news agency. Theron has previously won the award for her performance in Monster (2004) and being nominated for North Country (2006). This makes her third nomination in the category.

Cynthia Erivo

Araminta "Minty" Ross / Harriet Tubman is played by Cynthia Erivo in the biographical film, Harriet. The movie plot follows slave Harriet Tubman escapes from a Maryland plantation and transforms into one of America’s most renowned freedom fighters, using her courage and tenacity to lead hundreds of slaves’ north on the Underground Railroad. This is her first-ever nomination in the Academy Awards.

Renée Zellweger

One of the strongest contenders in the category is Renée Zellweger. It is for her portrayal of singer and actress Judy Garland in her biographical drama film, Judy. The film was helmed by Rupert Goold. It is her third nomination in this category, with her act in Bridget Jone’s Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003) being the other two. Zellweger has won BAFTA and Golden Globes 2020, for her role in Judy.

Saoirse Ronan

Little Women is set in the late 1860s and shows burgeoning author Jo March who looks back on her and her three sisters’ Massachusetts childhoods and the events and relationships that helped shape them as adults. Saoirse Ronan plays Josephine "Jo" March in this coming-of-age period drama film. Ronan was previously nominated in this category for her performance in Brooklyn (2016) and Lady Bird (2018).

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is seen as Nicole Barber in the family drama film Marriage Story. She plays a woman who opts for a divorce with her husband to focus on her career, but the two still have feelings for each other. This is Johansson’s first nomination in this category at the Academy Awards.

