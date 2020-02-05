Oscars 2020: Actors Who Received Nominations For Best Actor - Male

The Academy Awards recently announced all their nominations. With nominations like The Parasite, Joker, 1917, and more, fans seem to be really excited about the event. With the Best Film nominations, many leads from the films also received a nomination for Best Actor. Here is a list of actors who received a nomination in the Best Actor - Male category for Oscars 2020.

Oscars 2020: Nomination for Best Actor - Male

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce received a nomination in the Oscars for his film The Two Popes. The film is a biopic directed by Fernando Meirelles and is adapted from Anthony MaCarten's play titled The Pope. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins and Pope Francis. Jonathan Pryce played the character of Pope Francis in the film.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix received a nomination for the popular film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film took over the movie world by a storm with its popularity. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. It revolves around Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham. Phoenix played the lead in this one and essayed the character of Arthur Fleck/Joker.

Leonardo DiCaprio

With multiple nominations and finally a win, Leonardo DiCaprio has received a nomination this year as well for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Directed by the popular filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robie, Quentin Tarintino, and Dakota Fanning. Leonardo plays the role of the lead character Rick Dalton in the film.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver received his nomination for the film The Marriage Story. The film is directed by Noah Baumbach and also stars Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dem, and Alan Alda. The film revolves around the story of a stage director and his wife who struggle to deal with their grueling divorce. Adam Driver plays the character of Charlie in the film.

Antonio Banderas

Antonia Banderas received a nomination for Pain and Gory where he played the character of Salvador Mallo. Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, the film also stars Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. It revolves around a film director who reflects on the choices that he made in the past and present that come crashing down around him.

