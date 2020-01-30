Billie Eilish Is All Set To Perform At The Oscar Awards 2020

Billie Eilish is all set to perform at the Oscars 2020. The Everything I Wanted singer recently won five Grammy awards at the 2020 award ceremony. Read on to know more details about Billie Eilish’s performance at the Oscars 2020.

Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars 2020

Billie Eilish recently became the youngest Grammy Award winner at the Grammy Awards 2020. Billie Eilish took home five Grammys in the top Grammy categories. Now, this youngest Grammy Award winner is all set to perform at the Oscars 2020.

Billie Eilish will be performing at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The prestigious award ceremony is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be interesting to see which songs Billie Eilish chooses to perform during the ceremony.

Apart from bagging five Grammy Awards this year, Billie Eilish is all also set to record the title track for the upcoming James Bond film. The twenty-fifth instalment of the James Bond film is all set to release on April 2nd, 2020. No Time to Die is the last film that actor Daniel Craig will star in as the British spy.

The music composition of the film was previously going to be done by Dan Romer. Romer left the film due to creative differences and Hans Zimmer took over. Billie Eilish will be co-credited as co-writer alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell for the title track of the film. Billie Eilish is all set to become the youngest artist to record the Bond film title track. Previously, Sam Smith and Adele have lent their voices for the title tracks of the previous instalments in the franchise. Both Sam Smith and Adele even went on to win Oscar Awards in the Best Original Song category for Writing’s On The Wall and Skyfall respectively.

