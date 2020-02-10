Oscars 2020: From Billie Eilish's Reaction To Scorsese Dozing Off, Memes Storm Twitter

Oscars 2020 celebrated the best in the Hollywood film fraternity in Los Angeles, and the night saw some historic wins and achievements of the year. While Brad Pitt won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, South Korean film PARASITE became the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Award.

However, while several viewers were busy binge-watching the glamour night, netizens back home were generating memes out of it for everyone! From Billie Ellish's reaction to Kristen Wiig's impromptu musical medley to Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem's performance, nothing seemed to have missed their eye. Here are some of the best ones!

Oscars 2020 gripped by meme fever

i want someone to look at me like bong joon-ho looks at his oscar pic.twitter.com/zlHzxrJP2z — clemmie - PARASITE BP WINNER (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

It was the most meaningful look in the world.. Thank you for being an interpreter for our feelings Billie 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Oscars pic.twitter.com/E2cblgfsko — Lil (@thel1l1th) February 10, 2020

Me going for 11am meeting after waking up at 6am. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGSxXI9Ul5 — somen mishra (@NotSoSnob) February 10, 2020

Me stealing an Oscar to give Scarlett Johanson for her performance in Jojo rabbit #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9haaThhbjh — Paolo🌨️ (@Ic3lad_) February 10, 2020

Renee is just throwing out buzzwords at this point in her speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RQzpehSvuR — The Petty Mess (@ThePettyMess_) February 10, 2020

What happened at Oscars 2020?

Dark South Korean social satire PARASITE won the Oscar for best picture making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry's highest honour. It was a remarkable outcome for a film that played with subtitles in the United States, beating movies by major studios and Hollywood veterans such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The win also came at the end of an awards season that had been criticised for a lack of diversity.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor for Joker, and Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her performance as an ageing Judy Garland in the musical biopic Judy.

Phoenix, a strict vegan, gave a long, impassioned acceptance speech about climate change and animal rights but concluded on a personal note."I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, cruel at times and hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many people in this room have given me a second chance," he said.

Music played a large part in the ceremony, with a surprise performance by rapper Eminem of his 2003 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" from the movie "8 Mile." Elton John won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his biopic "Rocketman," which he performed at Sunday night's ceremony. And American teen Billie Eilish, who won five Grammys last month, sang "Yesterday" for the in memoriam segment.

