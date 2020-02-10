Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio's Hug Is Making People Emotional On Internet

Hollywood is done and dusted with its biggest night of the year as it celebrated films and actors across genres by honouring them with the 92nd Academy Award at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Among the winners was popular actor Brad Pitt, who received his first-ever Oscar for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Of course, the moment was quite ecstatic, but what is winning netizens' heart is the hug between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio before the former went on stage to receive the award.

Oscars 2020

After Brad's name was announced for the best supporting actor award, the Fight Club star hugged Leonardo DiCaprio before proceeding towards the stage. The moment has since gone viral on social media with many dubbing the moment as the best moment from the Oscars 2020. The bromance between the two greatest superstars left fans emotional on the microblogging platform.

During his acceptance speech, Brad also took a dig at the recently concluded President Trump's impeachment trial where he attacked the Senate for blocking the testimony of former NSA John Bolton.

That's Academy Award winner Brad Pitt to you. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star picked up his first acting Oscar at tonight's ceremony with his usual charm—and a hug from costar Leonardo “LDC” DiCaprio. #Oscar2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fzDM3rnWqx — Jennifer Albornoz (@Jenn_Albornoz) February 10, 2020

That Brad & Leo hug was EVERYTHING 😻 #Oscars2020 — bethannfarmer (@bethannfarmer) February 10, 2020

My heart was beating so fast

And when Brad hug Leo...

I’m dead 😂#Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/S4W4MZviZo — แพรติ่งผู้ชายวัยภูมิฐาน 💫 (@___pareeya) February 10, 2020

Best hug goes to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. #Oscars



pic.twitter.com/QIVsZRfGbc — We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) February 10, 2020

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director. The film managed to win in two categories that included Brad's Best Supporting Actor award and the Best Production Design.

It had earlier received five nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, winning for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Brad Pitt. The film was first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palm Dog Award and was nominated for Palme d'Or.

