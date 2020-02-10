Oscars 2020: WWE Superstars Warmly React To Eminem's Hearfelt Performance On Lose Yourself

Eminem appeared on Oscars 2020 and performed Lose Yourself, his first Oscar-winning hit from the year 2002. Many celebrities including Billie Eilish, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and many more enjoyed Eminem’s performance and even gave him a standing ovation soon after. WWE superstars also took to Twitter after the Oscars 2020 and showed their love towards Eminem’s performance. Some praised Eminem while others hailed ‘Lose Yourself’ as his greatest work.

Former WWE Diva’s Champion Natalya took to Twitter and posted a picture of Eminem from Oscars 2020. She also used some lines of Eminem’s Oscar-winning song as her caption. Peyton Royce, on the other, hailed 'Eminem' as the coolest while Mike Rome praised the rapper’s performance.

Look

If you had

One shot

Or one opportunity

To seize everything you ever wanted

In one moment

Would you capture it

Or just let it slip? 🖤 pic.twitter.com/X8WXpt72R1 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 10, 2020

Eminem is the coolest 😎 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 10, 2020

According to reports, Eminem was scheduled to perform Lose Yourself in Oscars 2003. But the rapper denied when he was asked to perform a censored version of the song. Later, Eminem decided to not attend Oscars 2003. However, in the same ceremony, Eminem and co-writers Luis Resto and Jeff Bass won an Oscar award for Lose Yourself. Luis Resto accepted the award and thanked Eminem. Before his Oscars 2020 performance, Eminem tweeted about the Academy Awards 2003 and thanked the makers for the opportunity.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

