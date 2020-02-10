Oscars 2020: The Oscars Montage Pays Tribute To AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho'

Oscars 2020 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 10. This year’s ceremony saw some of the biggest movies feature in the list of nominations. The Academy Awards were established to celebrate films in general and all the aspects that go into making a film. The awards are also known for including a category for best original song. This year, just moments from the award being presented, the Oscars played a montage of some of the biggest winners from the past.

India was filled with pride when the song Jai Ho by esteemed composer AR Rahman was played at the ceremony. The singer was awarded the honour at the 81st Academy Award back in 2009. Rahman had won this honour for the movie Slumdog Millionaire which was a huge critical hit upon its release.

Oscars montage pay tribute to A R Rahman's Jai Ho

The montage included classics like My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion. The nominees for this year’s award were Idina Menzel for Frozen's Into the Unknown, Elton John for Rocketman's Love Me Again, Diane Warren's I'm Standing with You, Randy Newman for I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Cynthia Erivo for Harriet's Stand Up. Fans have been vocal about their excitement to watch their favourite song win for this year.

