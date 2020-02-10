Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor For 'Joker', Renee Zellweger Wins For 'Judy'

The world's finest artists convened at the 92nd Academy Awards to appreciate excellence in cinematic achievements. Viewers from all over the world waited with bated breath for the Best Actor announcement which was kept for the end. As anticipated and most deservedly so, actors Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger took the golden statuette home for their stellar performance in Todd Philips' Joker and Rupert Goold's Judy respectively.

Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the role of failed comedian Arthur Fleck in Todd Philips' Joker which was an origin story based on the DC Comics antagonistic character. This is the first time that the actor has won an Academy Award for his performance in films. In his impassioned acceptance speech, Phoenix made a plea for human beings to stop fighting each other and to stop plundering natural resources.

Take a look:

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Bridget Jones' Diary actor Renee Zellweger won her second Best Actor Academy Award for her performance in the American actor Judy Garland biopic titled Judy. The actor had previously won the coveted award for her performance in the 2003 epic war film Cold Mountain. In her acceptance speech, she even paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Garland, who died at age 47 in 1969.

Take a look:

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger have swept awards in almost all of the prestigious award ceremonies for their performance in their respective movies. Their names have now been etched in gold as they won the Academy Award for Best Actor this year. The ceremony was attended by all the nominees and the who's who of cinema from all over the world.

