Oscars 2020 To Not Have A Host Once Again, Want To Repeat 2019's Historic Move

The Oscars are reportedly set to not have any official host this year. The Academy Awards went without a host even in 2019. This will be the second time in a row that the Oscars will not have any official host. Karey Burke, the president of the official telecasting news channel, in a press tour, made the official announcement regarding this news. Read on to know more details about this story.

Oscars to not have a host this year:

Oscars are considered to be some of the prestigious awards in the world of cinema. Every year, several people from all around the world tune into the official telecasting channels to watch the auspicious award ceremony. But, for the first time in the history of the Oscars, the award ceremony had no official host in 2019.

Now, Karey Burke, the President of the official telecasting channel for Oscars, also commented about the hosting issue this year. In a press tour, Karey Burke said that she would like to confirm that Oscars 2020 will also have no traditional host. Burke stressed on the fact that the ceremony would like to repeat what worked last year. According to a media portal’s report, a rare rating spike was visible during last year’s ceremony because of the Oscars chose to go on without a traditional host.

The Oscars 2020 ceremony will be produced by Oscar-nominated producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. Oscars 2020 will mark their first collaboration with the Academy. Back in 2019, Kevin Hart was supposed to host the ceremony. But the comedian-turned-actor chose to step down from the hosting job as few of his old tweets resurfaced online. These old tweets had Hart expressing some anti-gay sentiments and homophobic terminology and slurs. Since Kevin Hart stepped down, the Academy ultimately decided to not have any official host for the ceremony.

Image Courtesy: The Academy's Instagram (@theacademy), Kevin Hart's Instagram (@kevinhart4real)

