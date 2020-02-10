Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Dedicates His Win To His Children, Thanks Leo In The Speech

The 92nd Academy Awards held on Sunday presented Brad Pitt with the award for Best Actor in the Supporting Role for his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As Brad took to the centre stage, he made sure to thank everyone who has made the film a special one.

In the acceptance speech, he took a political stance and quickly went on to thank the director of the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino as well as his co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the cast and crew of the film. He also thanked his kids and dedicated the award to them. Check out his acceptance speech here.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 | The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Fresh From The Oven : LIVE UPDATES Here

Brad Pitt's Oscar 2020 acceptance speech

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Date, Time, And Other Details Of The 92nd Academy Awards

During his acceptance speech, Brad Pitt stated that he would ride Leo DiCaprio’s ‘coattails any day’. He also thanked the stuntmen for their work. Towards the very end of the speech, he thanked his kids and stated that he adores them. He had the netizens swooning as he dedicated the award to his children.

Apart from Brad Pitt, some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry were nominated for the award. The Oscars 2020 awards nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role included Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes and Joe Pesci for The Irishman. As Pitt’s name was announced, most of the fellow nominees cheered for him as he went up the stage to receive the honours.

ALSO READ: Oscar Snubs: The Biggest Snubs As Oscars 2020 Is Around The Corner

Brad Pitt backstage, just moments after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0vXToWTAgq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

In a backstage video posted by the official Twitter account of the Oscars 2020, Brad Pitt is seen thanking the cast and crew of the film as well. Towards the end of his acceptance speech, he stated that he mostly got everyone and even joked about catching his breath after such a long acceptance speech. This is Brad Pitt’s first Oscars win as an actor. In 2014, he won an Oscars as a producer and was awarded the Best Picture Honour for the film 12 Years of Slave.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Live Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch On TV And Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.